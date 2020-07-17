CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report issued on Monday, July 13th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CWX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

CWX stock opened at C$5.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.28. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$2.73 and a 12 month high of C$5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.37 million and a P/E ratio of 21.56.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$326.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$309.80 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. CanWel Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is presently 236.29%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

