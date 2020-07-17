Candy Club Holdings Ltd (ASX:CLB) Insider James Baillieu Acquires 813,272 Shares

Candy Club Holdings Ltd (ASX:CLB) insider James Baillieu bought 813,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$116,297.90 ($79,656.09).

James Baillieu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Candy Club alerts:

On Tuesday, May 26th, James Baillieu acquired 1,274,442 shares of Candy Club stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$126,169.76 ($86,417.64).

On Thursday, May 7th, James Baillieu bought 883,754 shares of Candy Club stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$52,141.49 ($35,713.35).

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.08. Candy Club Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.03 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of A$0.16 ($0.11).

Candy Club Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online and business to business candy distribution business in the United States. It sells online subscriptions plans for the candy boxes, which are delivered to subscribers on monthly basis. The company also sells the Candy Club branded confectionery in bulk to retail outlets, including department stores, women's apparel shops, hotels and resorts, gift stores, and candy outlets.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Candy Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candy Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.