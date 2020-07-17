CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Shares Gap Up to $1.84

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.48, but opened at $1.84. CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 429,600 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CANF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.43% of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

