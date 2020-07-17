Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its position in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Cameco were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 410.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,616,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538,323 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 9.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,872,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,067,000 after buying an additional 702,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $36,730,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 23.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,734,000 after buying an additional 745,296 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,045,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,265,000 after buying an additional 64,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

CCJ opened at $11.56 on Friday. Cameco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 5.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Corp will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

