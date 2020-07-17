Calfrac Well Services Ltd Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Calfrac Well Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.
Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported C($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.42) by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$305.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$319.30 million.
Shares of CFW stock opened at C$0.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of C$0.10 and a one year high of C$2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.98, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
About Calfrac Well Services
Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.
