Calfrac Well Services Ltd Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Calfrac Well Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported C($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.42) by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$305.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$319.30 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CFW. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$0.89.

Shares of CFW stock opened at C$0.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of C$0.10 and a one year high of C$2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.98, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

