Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Cairn Homes PLC (LON:CRN)’s share price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.89 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.87 ($0.01), approximately 507,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 801,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.86 ($0.01).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 million and a PE ratio of 13.08.

About Cairn Homes (LON:CRN)

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.