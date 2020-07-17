Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CABO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $88,449,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the first quarter worth $69,321,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the first quarter valued at $53,901,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cable One by 319.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 5.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 381 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $647,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 769 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,805.00, for a total value of $1,388,045.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,890 shares in the company, valued at $8,826,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,249 shares of company stock worth $5,604,045. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CABO. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,105.00 target price (up previously from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen began coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,726.67.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,776.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,781.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,691.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 0.45. Cable One Inc has a 12 month low of $1,031.39 and a 12 month high of $2,044.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.20 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 40.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

