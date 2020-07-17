Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) & Colony Bankcorp (NYSE:CBAN) Critical Review

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) and Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Byline Bancorp and Colony Bankcorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byline Bancorp $320.31 million 1.57 $57.00 million $1.62 8.08 Colony Bankcorp $75.25 million 1.38 $10.21 million N/A N/A

Byline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Byline Bancorp and Colony Bankcorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byline Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Colony Bankcorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Byline Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.97%. Given Byline Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Byline Bancorp is more favorable than Colony Bankcorp.

Volatility and Risk

Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Byline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Byline Bancorp pays out 7.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Colony Bankcorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Byline Bancorp and Colony Bankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byline Bancorp 14.82% 7.06% 0.93% Colony Bankcorp 11.24% 8.64% 0.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.8% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.4% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Byline Bancorp beats Colony Bankcorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loan products and services, including term loans, revolving lines of credit, construction financing, and cash management products; small business administration loans; and small ticket equipment leasing services, as well as online, mobile, and direct banking services. It operates through 57 branch offices in Chicago metropolitan area; and 1 branch office in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers Internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. As of April 18, 2019, the company operated 27 branches located in central, south, and coastal Georgia. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

