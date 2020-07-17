Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.55 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 4.8% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,739 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,182,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $148.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $390.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.89.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

