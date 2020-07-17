Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Buys 204 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,285 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.2% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 27.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 56,753 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.0% in the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 213,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $23,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 78.2% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,202 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $120.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.35. The company has a market capitalization of $218.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.35.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

