Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.12

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.12 and last traded at $28.86, with a volume of 22287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BZLFY shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

