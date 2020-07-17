Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. was established by Brookfield Asset Management as its primary vehicle to own and operate certain infrastructure assets on a global basis. Brookfield Infrastructure operates high quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, require relatively minimal maintenance capital expenditures and, by virtue of barriers to entry and other characteristics, tend to appreciate in value over time. Its current business consists of the ownership and operation of premier electricity transmission systems and timberlands in North and South America, and it seeks acquisition opportunities in other infrastructure sectors with similar attributes. “

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIP. TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.27.

NYSE BIP opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.52. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 172.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 2,771.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 86.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.