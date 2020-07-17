Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,855,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 21.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,308,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,524 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 33.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,700,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,900 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 26.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,868,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 9.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,034,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM opened at $34.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.92. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $16.59 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 1.79%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.35.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

