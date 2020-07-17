Brokers Set Expectations for D. R. Horton Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DHI)

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for D. R. Horton in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for D. R. Horton’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

DHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.12.

DHI stock opened at $60.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day moving average is $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62. D. R. Horton has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $62.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

