Brokers Offer Predictions for Wells Fargo & Co’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.66.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 25.0% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 200,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 143.5% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 23,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

