Brokers Offer Predictions for Haemonetics Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Haemonetics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HAE. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barrington Research cut Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.17.

NYSE:HAE opened at $93.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.23 and its 200-day moving average is $104.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $63.41 and a 1-year high of $140.36.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $31,437.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $62,002.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,651 shares of company stock worth $11,404,110. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 839.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

