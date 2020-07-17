Brokers Offer Predictions for Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the natural resource company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.40 to $12.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eight Capital upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $13.53 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

