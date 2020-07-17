Brokers Offer Predictions for ANGI Homeservices Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ANGI Homeservices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 12th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ANGI. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nomura Instinet reduced their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. ANGI Homeservices has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 551.18 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $343.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.90 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 229,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,913,263.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 31,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $437,508.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,880.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,308,542 shares of company stock valued at $20,949,876 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 254.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the first quarter worth $72,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 1,278.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,338 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the first quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

