Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hardwoods Distribution Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc (TSE:HDI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Hardwoods Distribution in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$11.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Hardwoods Distribution from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of HDI opened at C$18.11 on Friday. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of C$7.40 and a one year high of C$19.00. The company has a market cap of $381.12 million and a P/E ratio of 11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.72, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.20.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$310.25 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

