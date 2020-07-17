Brokers Issue Forecasts for Consol Energy Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CEIX)

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Consol Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). B. Riley also issued estimates for Consol Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Consol Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Consol Energy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.58.

Shares of Consol Energy stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Consol Energy has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $24.69.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.75 million. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Consol Energy by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 77,397 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Consol Energy by 60.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Consol Energy by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 34,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Consol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.