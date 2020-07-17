Brokerages Set Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Price Target at $9.50

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $214.51 million, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $82.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 14,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $107,537.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 568,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,716.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 41,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $292,813.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,861. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Fondren Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

