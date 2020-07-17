Brokerages Set Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Price Target at $16.45

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

TVTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Tivity Health from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tivity Health has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $26.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $609.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.18.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 20.51% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $337.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 21.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.