Brokerages Set Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) PT at $30.72

Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.28.

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $34.69. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.