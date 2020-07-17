Brokerages Set Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) PT at $70.29

Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.74.

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.50 to $50.50 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Roth Capital raised Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.21. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $106.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

