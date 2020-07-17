Brokerages Set Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Price Target at GBX 170.56

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 170.56 ($2.10).

CNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cairn Energy to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 246 ($3.03) to GBX 131 ($1.61) in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 185 ($2.28) to GBX 195 ($2.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.05) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

Shares of CNE opened at GBX 129.20 ($1.59) on Tuesday. Cairn Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 57.35 ($0.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 216.80 ($2.67). The company has a market cap of $761.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 123.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.87.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.