Brokerages Anticipate Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) will post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Saratoga Investment posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($2.54). Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAR. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $16.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

In related news, Director George Cabell Williams III bought 12,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $157,473.04. Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,129,109.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,901 shares of company stock worth $512,174 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 133,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 29,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 95,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAR stock opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $191.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

