Brokerages Anticipate Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Cytosorbents reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 62.65% and a negative return on equity of 165.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cytosorbents from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

In related news, COO Vincent Capponi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 427,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTSO opened at $10.68 on Friday. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $386.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

