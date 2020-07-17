Brio Consultants LLC Has $37.01 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brio Consultants LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,863 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 23,345 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 12.4% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 291,209 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $59,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 43,564 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth increased its position in Microsoft by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 11,983 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $208.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $216.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.11. The firm has a market cap of $1,577.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.61.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

