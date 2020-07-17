Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Gap Up to $21.97

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.42, but opened at $21.97. Brinker International shares last traded at $21.97, with a volume of 2,362,800 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on EAT. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stephens began coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Get Brinker International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.99 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 3.62%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $199,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,504,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,195,000 after purchasing an additional 94,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brinker International by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 33,366 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 93.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 804,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 388,793 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 585.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 668,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after buying an additional 571,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after buying an additional 33,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.