BRAINSWAY LTD/S Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NASDAQ:BWAY)

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Mikson anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. BRAINSWAY LTD/S had a negative return on equity of 47.38% and a negative net margin of 53.74%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

BWAY opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66. The stock has a market cap of $62.86 million, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.85. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $12.53.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 321,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S during the 1st quarter worth $2,734,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

