Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) COO David Setboun Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) COO David Setboun acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $64,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $5,350,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 12.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

