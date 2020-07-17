BP Midstream Partners LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:BPMP)

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.347 per share on Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th.

BP Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 91.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect BP Midstream Partners to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.3%.

Shares of NYSE:BPMP opened at $11.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29. BP Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 15.91, a current ratio of 15.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 74.44% and a net margin of 133.74%. The company had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BPMP. Mizuho raised their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded BP Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BP Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

