BP (LON:BP) PT Raised to GBX 425 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (LON:BP) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($4.92) to GBX 425 ($5.23) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.06) price target (up from GBX 310 ($3.81)) on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 280 ($3.45) to GBX 335 ($4.12) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 380 ($4.68) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 394.25 ($4.85).

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 312.45 ($3.85) on Wednesday. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 3.02 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 556.20 ($6.84). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 317.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 367.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion and a PE ratio of -19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 353 ($4.34) per share, with a total value of £310.64 ($382.28). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 296 shares of company stock valued at $93,984.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

