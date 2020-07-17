Bounty0x (BNTY) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,264.00

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Bounty0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Bounty0x has a market cap of $210,509.56 and $1,264.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00046010 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.84 or 0.04860238 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003177 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00056301 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00017162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00032480 BTC.

About Bounty0x

BNTY is a token. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

