Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) rose 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.28 and last traded at $6.21, approximately 559,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 534,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

BPFH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Boston Private Financial in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Boston Private Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $507.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.16 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 15.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $47,904.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,705 shares in the company, valued at $683,770.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus purchased 10,000 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,136 shares of company stock worth $179,042 and have sold 12,381 shares worth $86,072. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPFH. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 115.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 145.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

