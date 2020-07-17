Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Stock Price Up 0.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $481.00 to $540.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Boston Beer traded as high as $624.66 and last traded at $626.35, approximately 92,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 164,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $622.93.

SAM has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Boston Beer from $549.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boston Beer from $427.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.07.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 947 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.50, for a total value of $409,577.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 240 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,166 shares of company stock worth $49,807,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Boston Beer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 35.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Boston Beer by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 74.36 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $552.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.46.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Beer Company Profile (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

