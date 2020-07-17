Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) Trading Down 11.5%

Shares of Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BRQS) dropped 11.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $1.00, approximately 1,400,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 342% from the average daily volume of 316,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Borqs Technologies stock. Intel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BRQS) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,192,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,060 shares during the quarter. Borqs Technologies makes up 2.1% of Intel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Intel Corp owned 13.03% of Borqs Technologies worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides development services, software solutions, and products for Android-based smart connected devices in China, India, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services and Connected Solutions.

