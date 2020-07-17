Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

BAH has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.69. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 53.41%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 186.6% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 123.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $1,203,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

