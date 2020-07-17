Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Booking were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 54 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. grew its position in Booking by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,610.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,790.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,712.81.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,799.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,665.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,659.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

