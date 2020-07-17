Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Booking by 32.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,799.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,665.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,659.52. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,712.81.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

