Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Eagle Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

EGBN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $32.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.54 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 11.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 20.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 9.9% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 2,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $72,245.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,634 shares in the company, valued at $484,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

