Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases New Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $495,940,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,990,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,216,000 after buying an additional 2,942,430 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,987,000 after buying an additional 2,830,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,749,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,044,000 after buying an additional 1,040,698 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,421,000 after buying an additional 822,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,448 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $226,880.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,305 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $397,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,477 shares of company stock worth $1,154,514 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.46.

NYSE:ICE opened at $91.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

