Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 504 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.57.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $92.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.07 and its 200 day moving average is $82.21. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.