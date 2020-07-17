Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Makes New Investment in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 27.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 185.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 325.7% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 72.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FUN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Cedar Fair to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

NYSE FUN opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.55. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $64.86.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.55). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The firm had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

