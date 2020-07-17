Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Makes New $260,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $169.18 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $106.07 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

