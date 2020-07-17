Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $16.94 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,426 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.5% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 37,470 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,310,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nomura upped their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $390.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $350.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,682.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

