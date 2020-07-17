Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,565,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $70.30 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.55.

