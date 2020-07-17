Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Decreases Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Biogen by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.39.

Biogen stock opened at $281.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.00. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.