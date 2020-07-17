Boenning Scattergood Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $93.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.59 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OCFC. ValuEngine cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

OCFC opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $46,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,910. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,062,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,846,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,374,000 after buying an additional 509,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,916,000 after purchasing an additional 90,941 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 956,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,756,000 after buying an additional 97,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

