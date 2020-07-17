Boenning Scattergood Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bank Of Princeton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Bank Of Princeton from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank Of Princeton from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Bank Of Princeton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

BPRN opened at $18.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21. Bank Of Princeton has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPRN. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

